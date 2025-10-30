Israeli Strikes Threaten Ceasefires On 2 Fronts

Israeli Strikes Threaten Ceasefires On Two Fronts (more info about this, bottom added texts)

Israel continues to escalate against Hezbollah in Lebanon and Hamas in the Gaza Strip, threatening the ceasefire agreements on both fronts.

In Lebanon, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) stepped up strikes on Hezbollah in recent days, mainly targeting senior members of the group in the country’s southern region.

On October 25, a commander in the Radwan Force’s anti-tank missile unit who was allegedly involved in restoring Hezbollah infrastructure was targeted while driving in the town of Jibchit. On the same day, another commander responsible for the special forces unit Radwan Force was targeted in Qlaileh.

On the very next day, the IDF said it killed two more alleged members of the group. A liaising officer was targeted near the town of Naqoura and a weapons smuggler was targeted close to the town of Nabi Chit in the eastern Beqaa Valley.

Two more alleged members of Hezbollah were targeted by the IDF on October 27. Both were allegedly restoring the terror group’s infrastructure in the area. One of them was supposedly a commander in the group’s elite Radwan Force.

A similar escalation began in Gaza on October 28. The IDF began launching strikes there after reporting an attack on its troops in Jenina neighborhood of Rafah area in the southern part of the Strip. A reservist serving in the Gaza Division was killed in the attack.

The military wing of Hamas quickly denied responsibility for the attack, but the Israeli strikes continued well into the next day.

The IDF announced on October 29 that it had targeted over 30 commanders in Hamas and other groups in the Strip.

Meanwhile, the Hamas-led health ministry reported that Israeli strikes across Gaza killed at least 104 Palestinians, including 46 children, and wounded at least 253 others.

Israel announced a return to the ceasefire, but launched another strike on the Beit Lahiya area in northern Gaza later on the same day. The IDF claimed that the strike targeted a site which was being used to store weapons and “aerial means.”

Earlier in the week, the IDF boasted about killing 330 members of Hezbollah since the start of the ceasefire in Lebanon on November 27 of last year. Meanwhile in Gaza, more than 211 people have been reportedly killed by Israeli fire since the ceasefire came into effect on October 10.

The recent escalation by the IDF shows that Israel is willing to resume war in both Lebanon and Gaza. An attack on Hezbollah seems more likely, however, especially considering that the IDF was not able to deal as much damage to it as it did to Hamas.

https://southfront.press/israeli-strikes-threaten-ceasefires-on-two-fronts/

Ceasefire Reality Check: Who’s Violating It?

🗓 Period Covered:

Nov 27, 2024 — Oct 30, 2025

🇱🇧 Hezbollah

• Ground incursions: 0

• Maritime violations: 0

• Israeli casualties (killed): 0

• Israeli casualties (wounded): 0

🟩 Total Violations: 0

🇮🇱 Israel

• Ground violations: 2,131

• Air violations: 2,815

• Sea violations: 163

• Lebanese martyrs: 302

• Lebanese wounded: 588

🟥 Total Violations: 5,109

Despite Israeli claims that Hezbollah is breaching the ceasefire, the data tells a very different story, one of asymmetry, impunity, and propaganda disguised as defense.