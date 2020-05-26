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049. Rubric Pt 1. Next Events & Evidences For Them. When Did Jesus Heal The First Leper? Matthew's Sermon on the Mount vs. Luke's Sermon on the Plain.
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46 views • May 26, 2020
JESUS
A Single Chronological Account of the Life of Jesus Christ the Messiah from a Harmonized Combination of the Four Gospel Records
Written by Matthew, Mark, Luke, and John
Harmonized by ________________
King James Version Easy Read (KJVER)
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If you would like to support this project, please visit BookofJesus.org and click “Join”
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Backup sites:
Youtube
Internet Archive
Rumble
A Single Chronological Account of the Life of Jesus Christ the Messiah from a Harmonized Combination of the Four Gospel Records
Written by Matthew, Mark, Luke, and John
Harmonized by ________________
King James Version Easy Read (KJVER)
-
If you would like to support this project, please visit BookofJesus.org and click “Join”
-
Backup sites:
Youtube
Internet Archive
Rumble
Keywords
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