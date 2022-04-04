Paul Preston & Dave Hodges Speak On Many Important Topics Including The Next Plandemic, See Video Description.

Paul Preston, the president of the New California State movement and Dave Hodges of The Common Sense Show talk on various subjects some of which are going on now in the world and some of which can and will effect your life. FYI: Dave Hodges comes into the conversation later in the show.



Some of the various topics covered are basic Ukrainian history with Obama involvement, the AZOV Nazis and communist, Russia, Benghazi, Operation Paperclip, NATO, Hitler, California involvement with Ukraine and governor Newsome's sudden vacation outside the U.S., the California military reserve, approx $850 billion missing and lost through the EDD of California, Nancy Pelosi makes a comment indicating the possibility of civil war in late 2022, Arizona election fraud with Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, Chinese influence in U.S. politics, Joe Biden & Hunter Biden, next Planned-Demic of Hemorrhagic fever / ebola modified with small pox which will be very deadly, NASA & space force, the cabal and JFK assassination.