Summing up my day in Perth: FOCUSING LOVE on my AUTISTIC CLIENT, and other BLESSINGS MVI_0122
Published 17 hours ago

A chance, near sunset, to reflect on my day. I find the adventure of unconditionally loving others to be the greatest of all, a thrilling experience. To love an other, or others, that is, to desire good for another or others, is both the greatest desire of all, and the greatest privilege, of all. Love is the highest validation we can bestow upon another, that is, the highest value we can add to another, thus increasing the intensity of their life-force, enabling them, should they choose, to generate ever more truth, beauty, and goodness. With love, comes unparalleled power for good.

