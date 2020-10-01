Exclusive Interview: Kyle Rittenhouse Unfairly Smeared by Facebook and MSM?

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I interview the attorney for Kyle Rittenhouse about the new video which claims to prove that the 17 year-old acted in self-defense during the shooting deaths of two men in Kenosha, Wisconsin. You can watch the full 11:00 min video at https://ise.media/.
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