Enahm Hof: The Man Behind The Wim Hof Method, Journey as the Iceman's Son - #TFS137

Jun 26, 2023

Enahm Hof is the son of the Iceman himself Wim Hof, and the CEO of Innerfire. Enahm founded Innerfire in 2006, which is the company behind the Wim Hof Method. He has worked to expand the offerings of Innerfire, including activities, online courses, products, a mobile app, and building an online community around the method. Enahm has taken his father's ideas and transformed them into a clear corporate vision for Innerfire, effectively leading the company with a team of employees. Visit Enahm Hof On His Socials To Know More About Him! instagram.com/enahm_hof Visit His Website To Learn More About Wim Hof Method! wimhofmethod.com CHAPTERS: 0:00 - Intro 0:20 - Meet Enahm Hof, Life & Career Background 02:34 - Enahm Hof As A Father 04:34 - Enahm's Thought On Getting Into Relationship And Family 08:07 - How Was Wim Hof As A Father To Enahm Hof? 10:37 - How Enahm On His Past Relationships? 11:47 - 13-year old Enahm Hof On Losing His Mother 14:30 - How Wim Hof Start To Travel, His Career? 16:41 - How Was Wim Hof Before and Wim Hof At The Moment? 21:27 - How Wim Hof Acknowledgement Lifted His Confidence Back? 22:39 - How Was Enahm Hof After He Lose His Mother? How Did They Survive? 30:53 - How Wim Hof Method Started? 32:50 - Spain Expedition, Canyoning Trips 34:36 - How Did They Get Their First Canyoning Trip Client? 37:05 - Wim Hof Method Journey, Ice Bath 43:15 - How Wim Hof Method Scale Up? 48:20 - Enahm Main Focus For Wim Hof Method 51:10 - Working With Developer 52:10 - Hiring The Right People, Working With People You Love 54:10 - How To Be A Strong Person For Your Family? Handling Family 56:57 - How Your Struggles In The Past Makes You A Stronger Person Now? 58:38 - Enahm's UPS and Downs In His Life 1:02:03 - Using Wim Hof Method After Being Exhausted 1:04:02 - How Does the Wim Hof Method Work? What is the Wim Hof Method? 1:09:26 - How Does Sports Help In Maintaining Your Health? 1:11:23 - Enahm Thoughts On Morning Routine 1:12:17 - Enahm's Music Journey 1:18:52 - How Enahm Balances His Schedule, His Life? 1:21:44 - Enahm's Relationship With His Dad and Family 1:27:56 - Checkout Enahm's Socials and Website 1:30:06 - Outro