An Urgent Word from the Lord: A Powerful Wind of Change Sweeping the Nation

The Lord unveils divine judgments against corrupted altars and proclaims the unstoppable force of God's Word. The Spirit declares a turning of the tide, exposing hidden agendas and issuing warnings to those who manipulate the courts and positions of leadership. Amidst the chaos in the nation, a chosen leader emerges, guided by faith to rebuild a nation and bring forth a unique remnant. Join Amanda in this spiritual journey, witnessing the unfolding of God's plan for redemption and justice. Tune in Jan. 16 at 5:45pm ET.
Music Copyright References:
-21981893-Corporate And Inspirational Cinematic Background Music (1.00 Minutes Version) by StockAudios/Pond 5
-151471022-Uplifting Inspirational Corporate by Patrick_Schlebes/Pond5
-154756307-Magic Fireflies Loop Version2(Modern And Relaxing Background) by Lesya_NZ
-123859534-Successful Product Presentation 60S - P5 by wolfgangwoehrle
Music License: https://www.pond5.com/legal/license/20230221
Purchase ID/Date: 7365245 / 9-29-2023
