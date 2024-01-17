Create New Account
An Urgent Word from the Lord: A Powerful Wind of Change Sweeping the Nation
Ark of Grace Ministries
Published 18 hours ago

The Lord unveils divine judgments against corrupted altars and proclaims the unstoppable force of God's Word. The Spirit declares a turning of the tide, exposing hidden agendas and issuing warnings to those who manipulate the courts and positions of leadership. Amidst the chaos in the nation, a chosen leader emerges, guided by faith to rebuild a nation and bring forth a unique remnant. Join Amanda in this spiritual journey, witnessing the unfolding of God's plan for redemption and justice. Tune in Jan. 16 at 5:45pm ET.

