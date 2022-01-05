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National Institutes of Horror
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Most people have heard of the True Story Of The Tuskegee Syphilis Experiment, but, have you heard of the Guatemala Syphilis Experiments? Journeyman Pictures https://youtu.be/nha9MsSSKvE Doctors Experiments https://youtu.be/lVyE6YLwk5M Find me @ https://dluxnation.com
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Jamie Dlux
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Jamie Dlux
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