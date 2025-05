Dis preacher ain't dead yet, but him almost be!

Imho these cases are just as important as the dead ones. We're finding out the human body is a resilient thing. What takes out one preacher might not take out another. Is it a difference in the batches, or the bodies? Maybe both?

Sources

https://m.facebook.com/bishop.hilliard/

Music: Billie Holiday - Good Morning Heartache





Check out some cool duds at the store:

https://kurganwear.printify.me

I'm on Twitter: https://x.com/kurganreport

This video shows you how to run a search on VAERS:

https://www.bitchute.com/video/DTWs4oouteSY/

Source: https://wonder.cdc.gov/vaers.html

More data here:

https://www.openvaers.com/covid-data/mortality





You can help support my coffee addiction by donating here:

https://www.buymeacoffee.com/thekurganru





Email me with info or to say hello:

[email protected]

Mirrored - The Kurgan Report