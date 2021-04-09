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Ford Lockdowns (KISS MY ASS Douchebag Doug!)
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180 views • April 09, 2021
It would seem Mr Ford has weird ideas about what is essential and what is not....don't worry though...cheesecake is essential!
Source article:
Ontario imposes provincewide 'emergency brake' as 3rd wave of COVID-19 hits hard
https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/toronto/covid-19-ontario-shutdown-hospital-intensive-care-icu-patients-1.5969831
Source article:
Ontario imposes provincewide 'emergency brake' as 3rd wave of COVID-19 hits hard
https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/toronto/covid-19-ontario-shutdown-hospital-intensive-care-icu-patients-1.5969831
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