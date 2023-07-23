Create New Account
Tornado Damages Pfizer Plant Causing Medicine Shortage. Joel Speaks Of Coming Dark Day Every Chapter
Tornado damages Pfizer plant in North Carolina, will "likely lead to long-term shortages" of medicine


Pfizer's massive North Carolina plant heavily damaged by tornado, prompting new US drug supply fears


North Carolina tornado could lead to medication shortages after Pfizer plant was hit, expert warns


Key Pfizer Plant Damaged in Tornado Amid Drug Shortage

Company assessing production impact at North Carolina facility

Factory makes 25% of Pfizer’s injectables used in US hospitals


Former Pfizer VP: COVID vaccines pose ‘severe risk’ of infertility for women


Former Pfizer VP: ‘Clear evidence of fraud’ in Pfizer study claiming 95% jab efficacy


Powerful drug may have been used to kill nursing home COVID patients, says former Pfizer VP


climate changebible prophecycovid-19 vaccinespfizer plantdrug supply shortagetornado north carolina

