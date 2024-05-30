President Donald Trump speaks after being found guilty in his NYC trial on all 34 felony charges.
213 views
•
Published 12 hours ago
•
President Donald Trump speaks after being found guilty in his NYC trial on all 34 felony charges.
Keywords
election interferenceindictmentpresident donald j trumpwitch huntcorrupt dojgovt collusion
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos