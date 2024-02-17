Could Susan Rice Be the Secret Replacement for the Dems in 2024? with Michael Knowles
Megyn Kelly is joined by The Daily Wire's Michael Knowles to discuss the possibility of top Biden adviser Susan Rice being a substitute for the Dems in 2024, Michelle Obama’s lack of desire to run, and more.
Watch full clips of The Megyn Kelly Show here: https://bit.ly/3xFXNxI
