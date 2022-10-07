Messengers Of Love Message - Chris Madsen

Attuning to Love brings healing and a beautiful life. It is the solution we individually and collectively require to create an amazingly wonderful world for all everywhere. Chris Madsen is sitting on the shore of Kalamalka Lake in Vernon, BC, Canada sharing insights on being messengers of Love.
