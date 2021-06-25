President Trump Cheers HUGE Court Win in Georgia Yesterday - Developments in AZ, PA & WI

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President Trump joined Newsmax TV on Friday morning where he was joined by his former ambassador and DNI Rick Grenell.
As usual, President Trump did not hold back. Trump cheered the news from Georgia from Thursday. As we reported earlier, Henry County Superior Court Judge Brian Amero ruled on Thursday on the elections lawsuit by Plaintiff Garland Favorito. This was the fifth court victory for election integrity group VoterGA and their president Garland Favorito. The forensic audit of absentee ballots will proceed in Fulton County Georgia.