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Breakthrough cases is a LIE. Fauci clarifies there is no Immunity
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466 views • April 02, 2021
Fauci doesn't lie when he says that people can contract and transmit covid-19 after getting the vaccinated but the media spews the word IMMUNITY. You will not hear Fauci or the WHO say covid vaccine and immunity in the same sentence.
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