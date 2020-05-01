MUST SEE: How Bill Gates Monopolized Global Health

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TRANSCRIPT AND MP3: www.corbettreport.com/gates
Who is Bill Gates? A software developer? A businessman? A philanthropist? A global health expert? This question, once merely academic, is becoming a very real question for those who are beginning to realize that Gates' unimaginable wealth has been used to gain control over every corner of the fields of public health, medical research and vaccine development. And now that we are presented with the very problem that Gates has been talking about for years, we will soon find that this software developer with no medical training is goin