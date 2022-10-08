BREAKING!!! UKRAINE/NATO ATTACKS TRANSPORT BRIDGE FROM RUSSIA TO CRIMEA!! HUGE!! RUSSIA SAYS: "THIS IS A DECLARATION OF WAR WITH NO RULES"!! THEY'RE POKIN THE BEAR...THATS GOT LOTS OF NUKES. NOT GOOD.

CRIMEA BRIDGE ATTACKED: Road collapse into water, Fuel Train ON FIRE!https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/en/news-page/world/crimea-bridge-attacked-road-collapse-into-water-fuel-train-on-fire



Crimean Bridge damage caused by truck explosion – Russia’s Anti-Terrorism Committeehttps://www.rt.com/russia/564274-crimean-bridge-damage-caused-explosion/



Moscow points to Kiev’s ‘terrorist nature’ after bridge explosionhttps://www.rt.com/russia/564284-crimea-bridge-terrorist-ukraine/



Crimean Bridge explosion 'just the beginning,’ Ukraine warnshttps://www.rt.com/russia/564276-crimean-bridge-explosion-just-beginning-ukraine/



BREAKING NEWS! Key Bridge Linking Russia to Crimea Hit with Massive Explosion!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UOQCWufshd0&t=3s



ALERT: MASSIVE EXPL💥SION ROCKS CRIMEA BRIDGE

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GTEuqGEFbE0 _________________________________________________

TO SEND A BLESSING GIFT WE NOW USE ZELLE WITH THE EMAIL ADDRESS: [email protected] (only for use with Zelle - we do not use this email for communication - thank you!)





(Please don't use our regular ministry email because we're not signed up with that one and they will cancel it - thanks!)





IT WORKS EASIEST WHEN YOU DOWNLOAD THE APP TO YOUR PHONE, BUT I BELIEVE YOU CAN GO TO THEIR WEB SITE AS WELL AND SIGN UP (LINK BELOW) - BUT IF YOU HAVE TROUBLE EMAIL US :)





ZELLE LINK: https://www.zellepay.com/get-started?gclid=Cj0KCQjw0caCBhCIARIsAGAfuMwdn03MYLDkYNVRaIFI-bNsqdqbxsTsJJlvYMTexLLig49YQcgpYrYaAkTiEALw_wcB









TEAMJESUS222.COM

ALL LINKS TO TWITCH (FOR LIVESTREAMS),

BRIGHTEON.COM (FOR ALL VIDEO ARCHIVES)

WE HAVE 24/7 LIVE TEAM JESUS CHAT ON OUR WEBSITE AS WELL

MINISTRY EMAIL: [email protected]



