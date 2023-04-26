Day 3 FBI:





Next on GP-SpanTV, day three ensues continued transparency in government by the Glove Puppet FBI bureau chief, Fuhrer, and Czar, in his series of press conferences conducted to showcase the bureau’s new Artificial Intelligence, “Truth Serum AI,” but in light of the events of the week, he returns with very strong language geared to squelch the notion that his press conference from Monday of this week was satirical, or meant as a joke. Dandelion’s promoted as a food source is indeed dangerous misinformation and the bureau with its many agents embedded into big tech have scrubbed on Fauciabook of all referencing to dandelions as something nutritious or beneficial.

















The Bureau chief today reminds the public to continue with his campaign of using hashtag “#DandelionsAreNotAFoodSource” to emblazon social media posts and profiles with that message---then to document and be witness at how effective the government is in removing such content, especially where the bureau, it’s operatives and agents are deeply embedded, where they keep the community safe from dangerous misinformation. Any laughter or mockery of the state and it’s censure of content, is decried by the chief, and he chastens against any who would have a tendency to laugh at, demean, or ridicule the efforts at government control of big tech.