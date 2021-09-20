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our new UK to US News Update Podcast
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40 views • September 20, 2021
Our newest teammate/partner in the UK, Lou Collins with Liberty Tactics, had a fantastic interview with General Flynn, in his first ever Uk media interview. Congratulations Lou and welcome to the team! “Over There” is our new UK to US News Update Podcast, where we cover topics in both countries, and look for parallels and discuss the future.
https://libertytactics.co.uk/general-michael-flynn-talks-to-lou-and-roy-august-31-2021
https://libertytactics.co.uk/over-there-episode-1
https://StopHate.com
Follow us, like, comment, share, subscribe!
https://libertytactics.co.uk/general-michael-flynn-talks-to-lou-and-roy-august-31-2021
https://libertytactics.co.uk/over-there-episode-1
https://StopHate.com
Follow us, like, comment, share, subscribe!
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