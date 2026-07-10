Weaponization of the Atmosphere, an interview with Jim Lee

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The history of weather control and atmospheric research remains a topic that sparks debate, raises questions, and invites deeper study. Understanding the evolution of these ideas requires exploring historical records, scientific research, technological developments, and differing viewpoints. Watch our latest interview for a thoughtful discussion on the history, complexities, and ongoing conversations surrounding the potential weaponization of the atmosphere. Share your perspective after watching the full interview for added context.
#WeatherResearch #ClimateDiscussion #ScienceHistory #EmergingTechnology
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport
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