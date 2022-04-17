【Ukraine Rescue】Jewish People Celebrate Passover in the NFSC & ROLF’s Liberation Tent

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【Ukraine Rescue】04/15/2022 Jewish volunteers say that this tent provided by the New Federal State of China should be called the liberation tent, because we’re helping the Ukrainian refugees to escape from the war to embrace freedom. And the Rule of Law Foundation is also helping the 1.4 billion Chinese people to be freed from the slavery by the Chinese Communist Party. And then the Jewish people have a great example, great success of being freed from the Egyptians, and fighting for freedom again in the Holocaust during the Second World War in Poland. And today, the new Chinese are taking down the CCP.