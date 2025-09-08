BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Are You A Jeremiah
Pastor Jack Ward
Pastor Jack Ward
4 views • 1 day ago

9/7/2025

Jeremiah 1 Are You A Jeremiah?

Intro:  Jeremiah was one man against a whole nation.  He was inexperienced, afraid, uncertain and unlearned….but He knew the Lord God and the Lord God knew Him.  That made Him an unbeatable army of ONE plus THE ONE Lord God almighty!  You have all the hoards of hell against you the moment that you put your faith and trust in Jesus Christ!  Don’t compromise because you have opposition.  Don’t quit because a few people are against you…..IF you are walking in God’s word and with Jesus Christ in prayer and in truth…you are an army of ONE!  

biblemystery babylonend-timestomahawklast-dayspastor-jack-wardjack-wardtomahawk-church
