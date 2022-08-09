The U.N. IS AT WAR WITH YOU - And how to fight Cancer - Clif High

Jim Crenshaw





The UN is at war with conspiracy theories (aka truth). We are working on the hypotheses that "this shit aint right"...love it. Errata: Cancer, Khazarians , Tavistock, CIA classified shit that really ain't, space aliens & some stuff.





He talks about constitutional crises we are going to have and are starting right now like the one in Washington State. As we know, if voting made any difference they would not let us do it.





Source: Clif High: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/clif_high/

https://knowledgeofhealth.com/what-if-cancer-was-already-cured/





Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/y1HyldqE00DA/



