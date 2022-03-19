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Geordie Rose Of Kindred AI Presents Super-intelligent Interdimensional Beings Are Coming By 2030... CERN Demonologists Prepare For Coming Apocalyptic Event By 2030?
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221 views • March 19, 2022
Geordie founded DWave, the world's first quantum computing company, and was the CEO of Kindred, the world's first robotics company to use reinforcement learning in a production environment.
#CERN #GeordieRose #KindredAI #DWave #AI #QuantumComputing #Robotics #MandelaEffect
Visit my Telegram Channel: https://t.me/PainComing
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#CERN #GeordieRose #KindredAI #DWave #AI #QuantumComputing #Robotics #MandelaEffect
Visit my Telegram Channel: https://t.me/PainComing
Visit me on Gab: @Dv8
Visit me on Gettr: @CodyAlexander
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