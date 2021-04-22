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Ep.233.2 | Eliminate acidity from the body. My eyes and my blotchy legs
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35 views • April 22, 2021
#Adrian # health #diabetes
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Alex came back on the show to share a more detailed look at his story and how dealing with type 1 diabetes was not just a case of changing his diet, eating a few salads and that was it. He shares a lot more in this episode including:
Eliminate acidity from the body - his eye infections and blotchy legs;
What am I holding on to?;
How to meditate and breathe; Wim Hoff;
Trauma and emotion cause disease; how hypnotherapy helped me;
How to find the right therapy and therapist for you.
We also touch on the current health situation in the world.
Soundbites of this episode can be found here:
https://fortheloveoftruth.co.uk/2021/04/20/soundbites-from-episode-233-alex-from-type-1-diabetes-changing-your-mindset-about-disease-and-health/
Make sure to sign up for my newsletter so you never miss any new content and offers: https://fortheloveoftruth.co.uk/newsletter-signup/
Alex came back on the show to share a more detailed look at his story and how dealing with type 1 diabetes was not just a case of changing his diet, eating a few salads and that was it. He shares a lot more in this episode including:
Eliminate acidity from the body - his eye infections and blotchy legs;
What am I holding on to?;
How to meditate and breathe; Wim Hoff;
Trauma and emotion cause disease; how hypnotherapy helped me;
How to find the right therapy and therapist for you.
We also touch on the current health situation in the world.
Soundbites of this episode can be found here:
https://fortheloveoftruth.co.uk/2021/04/20/soundbites-from-episode-233-alex-from-type-1-diabetes-changing-your-mindset-about-disease-and-health/
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