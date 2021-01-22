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The Sinking City Review (Xbox One)
Invader Gaming
Invader Gaming
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This is a review for the game "The Sinking City" for Xbox One. Spoiler free review!Let me know what you think and enjoy!

The Sinking City is an action-adventure mystery horror video game developed by Frogwares and published by Bigben Interactive, inspired by the works of horror author H.P. Lovecraft. Set in the fictional city of Oakmont, Massachusetts during the 1920s, the story follows private investigator and war veteran Charles W. Reed as he searches for clues to the cause of the terrifying visions plaguing him, and becomes embroiled in the mystery of Oakmont's unrelenting flooding.


Hardware used:

-HP Omen Gaming PC (Intel i7-7700/1TB HDD/128GB SSD/12GB RAM/NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060/Win 10)
-Xbox One

Software used:

-DaVinci Resolve 15
-Pixlr Photo Editor


Channel Art By Graphic God (Jay Williams)
Website: http://www.xboxgamerpics.com


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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy