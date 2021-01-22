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The Sinking City Review (Xbox One)
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0 view • January 22, 2021
This is a review for the game "The Sinking City" for Xbox One. Spoiler free review!Let me know what you think and enjoy!
The Sinking City is an action-adventure mystery horror video game developed by Frogwares and published by Bigben Interactive, inspired by the works of horror author H.P. Lovecraft. Set in the fictional city of Oakmont, Massachusetts during the 1920s, the story follows private investigator and war veteran Charles W. Reed as he searches for clues to the cause of the terrifying visions plaguing him, and becomes embroiled in the mystery of Oakmont's unrelenting flooding.
Hardware used:
-HP Omen Gaming PC (Intel i7-7700/1TB HDD/128GB SSD/12GB RAM/NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060/Win 10)
-Xbox One
Software used:
-DaVinci Resolve 15
-Pixlr Photo Editor
Channel Art By Graphic God (Jay Williams)
Website: http://www.xboxgamerpics.com
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzGjIrDI9ofBIxD0fzU9DpA
Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/Invader_1986
Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/invaderii
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/InvaderGaming/
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/QJx4...
Minds: https://www.minds.com/InvaderGaming
Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/invader1986
Gab: https://gab.ai/Invader
Invader Merchandise: https://www.redbubble.com/people/willijay/works/33084960-invader-gaming?p=t-shirt
Donations: https://paypal.me/InvaderGames
The Sinking City is an action-adventure mystery horror video game developed by Frogwares and published by Bigben Interactive, inspired by the works of horror author H.P. Lovecraft. Set in the fictional city of Oakmont, Massachusetts during the 1920s, the story follows private investigator and war veteran Charles W. Reed as he searches for clues to the cause of the terrifying visions plaguing him, and becomes embroiled in the mystery of Oakmont's unrelenting flooding.
Hardware used:
-HP Omen Gaming PC (Intel i7-7700/1TB HDD/128GB SSD/12GB RAM/NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060/Win 10)
-Xbox One
Software used:
-DaVinci Resolve 15
-Pixlr Photo Editor
Channel Art By Graphic God (Jay Williams)
Website: http://www.xboxgamerpics.com
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzGjIrDI9ofBIxD0fzU9DpA
Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/Invader_1986
Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/invaderii
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/InvaderGaming/
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/QJx4...
Minds: https://www.minds.com/InvaderGaming
Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/invader1986
Gab: https://gab.ai/Invader
Invader Merchandise: https://www.redbubble.com/people/willijay/works/33084960-invader-gaming?p=t-shirt
Donations: https://paypal.me/InvaderGames
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