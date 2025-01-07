© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
A few hours ago, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation officially announced that the strategically important city of 'Kurakhovo' in the Donetsk People's Republic had been completely liberated by units of the group of troops under the designation 'South'. The Russian Defense Ministry noted that over the past 10 years, the Kiev regime, with the help of NATO military advisers, has turned this city into an impregnable fortress with advanced underground communications and powerful firing points......................................................................................................................
******************************************************
Support BORZZIKMAN :
Become a Patron - https://www.patreon.com/user?u=22393167
WebMoney:
Z287850237751 (USD)
E356280180033 (EUR)
Bitcoin: 1Lv4nnM1ZJVW1GJMUeGMCZXPXz8xeKuGTf
Mirrored - BORZZIKMAN
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/