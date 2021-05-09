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The Depopulation Agenda, Mask Insanity, Empty Hospitals and Rothschild's New Govcoin
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225 views • May 09, 2021
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INTRO VID: FR33SOL x Illuminati Congo "They Liv3/Burn D3m"(Official Video): https://youtu.be/YI7vGBjr3k8
TV Series Utopia (best parts): https://www.bitchute.com/video/Fna6mBmH9n6y
When all the men immune from propaganda realize their unvaxxed sperm will help save humanity: https://www.instagram.com/reel/COlIeeLAJTu/?igshid=nksu97wutnyf
School nurse suspended for saying masks harm kids: (Video) https://twitter.com/conspiracyg3uy10/status/1390517711797723136
Brazilian nurse exposes empty Covid 19 hospital wards (in Portuguese) : Video: https://www.bitchute.com/video/Gmjwe6Si5LN1
In Alberta, nobody died of Covid yesterday. In a province of 4.4 million people. In the middle of a 'pandemic' that, according to the government, requires lockdowns. Let that sink in.: https://twitter.com/jamft/status/1390685674739695625
Young child caught on doorbell cam crying because she can’t breath in the mask: https://vidmax.com/video/204279-young-child-caught-on-doorbell-cam-crying-because-she-can-t-breath-in-the-mask
COVID-19 toes, Moderna arm, all-body rash: Vaccines can cause skin reactions but aren't dangerous, study says: https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/health/2021/04/07/covid-vaccine-side-effects-study-skin-reactions-not-dangerous-coronavirus/7109380002/
Covid vaccine side effects: Man says 'stinging' skin started to peel off after the jab:https://www.health.com/condition/infectious-diseases/coronavirus/skin-peeling-after-covid-vaccine
Dr. Cynthia Foster warns of Stevens Johnson Syndrome: (Video) https://www.reuters.com/article/factcheck-covid-vaccine-sjs-idUSL1N2LL32X
Fact Check-There is no evidence connecting COVID-19 vaccines to Stevens-Johnson Syndrome: https://www.reuters.com/article/factcheck-covid-vaccine-sjs-idUSL1N2LL32X
Highly cited COVID doctor comes to stunning conclusion: Gov’t ‘scrubbing unprecedented numbers’ of injection-related deaths: (Video) Highly cited COVID doctor comes to stunning conclusion: Gov’t ‘scrubbing unprecedented numbers’ of injection-related deaths – LeoHohmann.com
America’s Frontline Doctors: COVID-vaccinated can ‘shed’ spike protein, harming unvaccinated: https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/americas-frontline-doctors-covid-vaccinated-can-shed-spike-protein-harming-unvaccinated
Covid fears are spreading on Mount Everest, as climbers risk infection to reach the top of the world: https://edition.cnn.com/travel/article/mount-everest-covid-cases-scli-intl/index.html?utm_source=feedburner&;utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=Feed%3A+rss%2Fcnn_world+%28RSS%3A+CNN+-+World%29
The Latest: Las Vegas strip clubs given OK to reopen May 1: https://apnews.com/article/health-india-business-biden-cabinet-coronavirus-8f5e6ede61e79ba9875afae039a62795
Dutch scientists have taught bees how to detect COVID-19: https://nypost.com/2021/05/07/dutch-scientists-have-taught-bees-how-to-detect-covid-19/?utm_medium=SocialFlow&;utm_source=NYPTwitter&utm_campaign=SocialFlow
Governor Whitmer Deploys Fleet Of Probe Droids To Catch People Violating Lockdown: https://babylonbee.com/news/governor-whitmer-sends-out-imperial-probe-droids-to-catch-people-violating-lockdown
Canada lost a total 207,000 jobs last month as increased lockdowns in multiple provinces pushed many out of the workforce: https://tnc.news/2021/05/07/canada-lost-207000-jobs-in-april-statscan/
Joe Rogan says Canada is fucked: (video) https://dailyhive.com/vancouver/joe-rogan-experience-podcast-matty-matheson
Guess it's time to target Florida!
"New COVID Variant Found in Florida As State Reports Over 10,000 'Variant of Concern' Cases."https://www.newsweek.com/new-covid-variant-florida-10000-cases-1589622
Global Food Prices Are Soaring: https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-05-06/no-respite-for-consumers-as-global-food-prices-power-ever-higher?utm_content=markets&;utm_source=twitter&utm_campaign=socialflow-organic&utm_medium=social&cmpid%3D=socialflow-twitter-markets
80% Crypto Capital Gains Tax? 15 Things We Know About the Rumors: https://finance.yahoo.com/news/80-crypto-capital-gains-tax-153027836.html
Subscribe to TCV: cart.dollarvigilante.com/the-crypto-vigilante
Buy My Book, "The Controlled Demolition of The American Empire": dollarvigilante.com/book
As video platforms shut us down be sure to follow us on these platforms:
DollarVigilante.tv: https://dollarvigilante.tv
LBRY: https://dollarvigilante.com/lbry
Odysee: https://dollarvigilante.com/odysee
Bitchute: https://dollarvigilante.com/bitchute
153 News: https://dollarvigilante.com/153news
Brighteon: https://dollarvigilante.com/brighteon
Rumble: https://dollarvigilante.com/rumble
Connect with us on social media:
The Dollar Vigilante Twitter: twitter.com/DollarVigilante
The Crypto Vigilante Twitter: twitter.com/VigilanteCrypto
Jeff Berwick on Twitter: twitter.com/BerwickJeff
INTRO VID: FR33SOL x Illuminati Congo "They Liv3/Burn D3m"(Official Video): https://youtu.be/YI7vGBjr3k8
TV Series Utopia (best parts): https://www.bitchute.com/video/Fna6mBmH9n6y
When all the men immune from propaganda realize their unvaxxed sperm will help save humanity: https://www.instagram.com/reel/COlIeeLAJTu/?igshid=nksu97wutnyf
School nurse suspended for saying masks harm kids: (Video) https://twitter.com/conspiracyg3uy10/status/1390517711797723136
Brazilian nurse exposes empty Covid 19 hospital wards (in Portuguese) : Video: https://www.bitchute.com/video/Gmjwe6Si5LN1
In Alberta, nobody died of Covid yesterday. In a province of 4.4 million people. In the middle of a 'pandemic' that, according to the government, requires lockdowns. Let that sink in.: https://twitter.com/jamft/status/1390685674739695625
Young child caught on doorbell cam crying because she can’t breath in the mask: https://vidmax.com/video/204279-young-child-caught-on-doorbell-cam-crying-because-she-can-t-breath-in-the-mask
COVID-19 toes, Moderna arm, all-body rash: Vaccines can cause skin reactions but aren't dangerous, study says: https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/health/2021/04/07/covid-vaccine-side-effects-study-skin-reactions-not-dangerous-coronavirus/7109380002/
Covid vaccine side effects: Man says 'stinging' skin started to peel off after the jab:https://www.health.com/condition/infectious-diseases/coronavirus/skin-peeling-after-covid-vaccine
Dr. Cynthia Foster warns of Stevens Johnson Syndrome: (Video) https://www.reuters.com/article/factcheck-covid-vaccine-sjs-idUSL1N2LL32X
Fact Check-There is no evidence connecting COVID-19 vaccines to Stevens-Johnson Syndrome: https://www.reuters.com/article/factcheck-covid-vaccine-sjs-idUSL1N2LL32X
Highly cited COVID doctor comes to stunning conclusion: Gov’t ‘scrubbing unprecedented numbers’ of injection-related deaths: (Video) Highly cited COVID doctor comes to stunning conclusion: Gov’t ‘scrubbing unprecedented numbers’ of injection-related deaths – LeoHohmann.com
America’s Frontline Doctors: COVID-vaccinated can ‘shed’ spike protein, harming unvaccinated: https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/americas-frontline-doctors-covid-vaccinated-can-shed-spike-protein-harming-unvaccinated
Covid fears are spreading on Mount Everest, as climbers risk infection to reach the top of the world: https://edition.cnn.com/travel/article/mount-everest-covid-cases-scli-intl/index.html?utm_source=feedburner&;utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=Feed%3A+rss%2Fcnn_world+%28RSS%3A+CNN+-+World%29
The Latest: Las Vegas strip clubs given OK to reopen May 1: https://apnews.com/article/health-india-business-biden-cabinet-coronavirus-8f5e6ede61e79ba9875afae039a62795
Dutch scientists have taught bees how to detect COVID-19: https://nypost.com/2021/05/07/dutch-scientists-have-taught-bees-how-to-detect-covid-19/?utm_medium=SocialFlow&;utm_source=NYPTwitter&utm_campaign=SocialFlow
Governor Whitmer Deploys Fleet Of Probe Droids To Catch People Violating Lockdown: https://babylonbee.com/news/governor-whitmer-sends-out-imperial-probe-droids-to-catch-people-violating-lockdown
Canada lost a total 207,000 jobs last month as increased lockdowns in multiple provinces pushed many out of the workforce: https://tnc.news/2021/05/07/canada-lost-207000-jobs-in-april-statscan/
Joe Rogan says Canada is fucked: (video) https://dailyhive.com/vancouver/joe-rogan-experience-podcast-matty-matheson
Guess it's time to target Florida!
"New COVID Variant Found in Florida As State Reports Over 10,000 'Variant of Concern' Cases."https://www.newsweek.com/new-covid-variant-florida-10000-cases-1589622
Global Food Prices Are Soaring: https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-05-06/no-respite-for-consumers-as-global-food-prices-power-ever-higher?utm_content=markets&;utm_source=twitter&utm_campaign=socialflow-organic&utm_medium=social&cmpid%3D=socialflow-twitter-markets
80% Crypto Capital Gains Tax? 15 Things We Know About the Rumors: https://finance.yahoo.com/news/80-crypto-capital-gains-tax-153027836.html
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