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Did Footballer CHRISTIAN ERIKSEN Get HEART INFLAMMATION from the COVID-19 VACCINE?
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271 views • June 12, 2021
Did Danish Footballer Christian Eriksen get HEART INFLAMMATION a.k.a Myocarditis from the COVID-19 Vaccine SPIKE PROTEIN?? That's the question on people's mind right now this June 12th 2021. We will probably never know the truth. What LIE will they tell us? That's the question!
"Since April 2021, increased cases of HEART INFLAMMATION (myocarditis and pericarditis) have been reported in the United States after mRNA COVID-19 vaccination (Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna)" - Michigan Department of Health and Human Services
"Since April 2021, increased cases of HEART INFLAMMATION (myocarditis and pericarditis) have been reported in the United States after mRNA COVID-19 vaccination (Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna)" - Michigan Department of Health and Human Services
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