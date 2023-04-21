Why the SpaceX Starship launch CHANGES EVERYTHING

Glenn Beck
April 20, 2023
SpaceX launched its first integrated Starship rocket, which may one day take us to the moon and Mars. But this time, it exploded mid-air to the sound of roaring applause. However, as Elon Musk pointed out, this was far from a failure. Glenn explains why this launch changes everything, to the point where future generations may ask where you were when it happened: "This is the first step to Star Trek."
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0JjOhgXFc-g
