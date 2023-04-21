Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Why the SpaceX Starship launch CHANGES EVERYTHING
42 views
channel image
High Hopes
Published 18 hours ago |
Donate

Glenn Beck


April 20, 2023


SpaceX launched its first integrated Starship rocket, which may one day take us to the moon and Mars. But this time, it exploded mid-air to the sound of roaring applause. However, as Elon Musk pointed out, this was far from a failure. Glenn explains why this launch changes everything, to the point where future generations may ask where you were when it happened: "This is the first step to Star Trek."


► Click HERE to subscribe to Glenn Beck on YouTube: https://bit.ly/2UVLqhL

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV: get.blazetv.com/glenn

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV YouTube: / @blazetv

► Click HERE to sign up to Glenn's newsletter: https://www.glennbeck.com/st/Morning_...


Connect with Glenn on Social Media:

http://twitter.com/glennbeck

http://instagram.com/glennbeck

http://facebook.com/glennbeck

#spacex #starship #launch #explosion #glennbeck #blazetv #blazetv


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0JjOhgXFc-g


Keywords
spacexstar trekglenn beckelon muskfirst steplaunchrocketstarshipexploded

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket