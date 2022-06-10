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New Benjamin Fulford: Big Military Emergency June Intelligence Update! Biden Regime! 2022
Fake Biden regime invokes a military emergency. International boycott of the U S corporate government underway. A massive bulk of the U S military flat-out refuse the fake Biden regimes order’s to supply the Ukrainian government with anymore weapons. Who & what the Whitehat alliance is comprised of. Military confirms those involved with the theft of the 2020 election, will hang by the neck until dead!
Former Asia/Pacific Bureau Chief for Forbes Magazine, Benjamin Fulford has 20-years experience as a professional writer and journalist, and has sold over 500,000 non-fiction books written in Japanese. He’s produced a comprehensive catalogue of scoops in fields ranging from business, to yakuza gangsters, to high-finance, to government corruption.