⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(30 June 2024)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

▫️Units of the Sever Group of Forces hit manpower and hardware of AFU 41st mechanised, 57th motorised infantry, 71st infantry, 34th marine, 125th, 127th territorial defence, and 13th national guard bigades near Neskuchnoye, Staritsa, Vesyoloye, Ternovaya, Zhovtnevoye, Volchansk, and Liptsy (Kharkov region).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 285 Ukrainian troops, one tank, five motor vehicles, one U.S.-made 155-mm M109 Paladin howitzer, two U.S.-made 155-mm M777 howitzers, one 152-mm D-20 gun, one 100-mm MT-12 Rapira anti-tank gun, and one BM-21 Grad MLRS combat vehicle.

In addition, one ammunition depot of the AFU 57th Motorised Infantry Brigade was destroyed.

▫️The Zapad Group of Forces' units captured more advantageous lines, defeated units of AFU 14th, 43rd mechanised, 1st national guard, 12th Azov special forces brigades near Sinkovka, Petropavlovka (Kharkov region), Grigorovka, Serebryanka (DPR) & Chervonaya Dibrova (Lugansk People's Republic).

Two attacks launched by assault groups of the AFU 110th Territorial Defence Brigade were repelled.

The AFU losses amounted to up to 515 UKR troops, 2 armoured fighting vehicles, & 4 motor vehicles.

In the course of the counter-battery warfare, 1 UK-made 155-mm AS-90 Braveheart self-propelled artillery system, 2 U.S.-made 155-mm M777 howitzers, 1 122-mm 2S1 Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system, 1 152-mm 2A65 Msta-B howitzer, & 1 BM-21 Grad MLRS combat vehicle eliminated.

Two field ammo depots & 2 Bukovel-AD and Anklav-N electronic warfare stations were eliminated.

▫️As a result of active actions, units of the Yug Group of Forces liberated Spornoye (DPR), improved the situation along the front line, hit manpower & hardware of AFU 24th, 28th, 30th, 93rd mechanised, 56th motord infantry, 46th airmobile, 79th air assault, & 144th infantry brigades near Vasyukovka, Kalinina, Chasov Yar, Kurdyumovka, Elizavetovka, Katerinovka, & Kurakhovo (DPR).

One attack launched by assault groups of the AFU 214th Opfor Battalion was repelled.

The AFU losses amounted to up to 450 UKR troops, 2 tanks, 3 armoured fighting vehicles, & 4 motor vehics.

In the course of the counter-battery warfare, 2 US made 155-mm M198 howitzers, four 152-mm D-20 howitzers, 1 122-mm 2S1 Gvozdika SPd artill syst, & 4 105-mm UK-made L-119 guns were eliminated.

One artillery ammo depot & 2 Anklav-N electronic warfare stations eliminated.

▫️The Tsentr GOFs' units liberated Novoaleksandrovka (DPR), improved the tactical situation, hit AFU 23rd, 47th mechd, 95th air assault, 59th motorised infantry, & 2nd natl guard brigs near Toretsk, Kirovo, Mikhailovka, Novgorodskoye, Volchye, Shevchenko, Sokol, Vishnevoye (DPR).

5 counter-attacks launched by units of AFU 24th, 31st, 41st mechd, & 68th jaeger brigades were repelled.

AFU losses up to 370 UKR troops, 8 motor vehicles, 1 US made M777 howitzer, 1 152-mm 2A65 Msta-B howit, 2 122-mm D-30 howi, 2 100-mm MT-12 Rapira anti-tank guns, & 1 US made AN/TPQ-36 counter-battery radar station.

▫️The Vostok GOFs' units captured more advantageous lines & inflicted losses on manpower & hardware of AFU 115th, 123rd, 128th territorial defence brigades close to Rovnopol, Vremevka, Novoukrainka, & Velikaya Novosyolka (DPR).



1 counter-attack launched by the AFU 123rd Territorial Defence Brigade's assault detachment was repelled.



The AFU losses up to 130 UKR troops, 2 armoured fighting vehics, 7 motor vehics, 1 UK-made 155-mm FH-70 howitzer, 1 US made 155-mm M198 howi, & 2 122-mm D-30 howis.



2 AFU field ammo depots & 1 military equipt depot eliminated.



▫️Units of the Dnepr GOFs hit manpower & hardware of AFU 35th marine, 121st terril DEF & 22nd nat'l guard brigs close to Ilyinka (Dnepropetrovsk reg), Zolotaya Balka, Olgovka, & Tyaginka (Kherson reg).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 105 UKR troops, 8 motor vehicles, 2 U.S.-made M777 howitzers, one U.S.-made 122-mm D-30 howitzer, and one U.S.-made 105-mm M119 gun.



One Anklav-AD electronic warfare station and three AFU ammunition depots were neutralised.



▫️Operational-Tactical Aviation, unmanned aerial vehicles, and Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Groups of Forces hit one railway echelon with arms during an unloading process, military hardware and personnel of the AFU 117th Mechanised Brigade, as well as clusters of enemy manpower and military hardware in 127 areas.



▫️AD systs shot down 72 UAVs, 2 Neptune-MD long-range guided missiles, 3 US made MALD decoy missiles, & 9 U.S.-made HIMARS projectiles.



📊In total, 616 airplanes and 276 helicopters, 26,968 unmanned aerial vehicles, 535 air defence missile systems, 16,463 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,361 combat vehicles equipped with MRLS, 11,129 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 23,136 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.