Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Stew Peters Full Show: Military PLOTTING Medical Martial Law TAKEOVER
661 views
channel image
Polyxena Lobkovice
Published 2 months ago |

Dr. Jane Ruby joins us to expose the coming disasters from our military as they prepare to enforce the Plandemic 2.0 to continue the Regime's control!

For the past two decades, Carmel Mooney has been on a crusade to learn everything she can about vaccines and vaccine injuries and to inform the public about what she has found. When the vax mandates arrived in 2021, Carmel had a medical freedom team ready to write vaccine exemptions for those in need.

The Peterson Institute is one of the biggest shills for globalization, for shipping all our factories to China while giving all our jobs in this country away to illegal immigrants. Who will fight for the white working class? Well, it certainly isn’t the GOP who have shown nothing but contempt for middle America

Keywords
trumpalex jonesrussiavaccinebidenputinukraine2024faucimodernapfizerklaus schwabstew petersdr jane rudy

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket