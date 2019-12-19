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Mother of God will Crush the head of Satan
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51 views • December 19, 2019
A Catholic caller into the infowars show states the fact, that Satan's head will be crushed by Mary, the mother of God. Taken from the original translation of the Bible from Greek and Latin, by St Jerome in the 4th century...the Douay Rheims Bible. Show date 12-18-2019
Mother of Salvation: My Son has accorded me the power to crush the head of the serpent
https://fatherofloveandmercy.wordpress.com/2014/12/08/mother-of-salvation-my-son-has-accorded-me-the-power-to-crush-the-head-of-the-serpent/
Mother of Salvation: My Son has accorded me the power to crush the head of the serpent
https://fatherofloveandmercy.wordpress.com/2014/12/08/mother-of-salvation-my-son-has-accorded-me-the-power-to-crush-the-head-of-the-serpent/
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