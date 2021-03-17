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Buttered Cabbage (Embeurrée de Chou - French recipe in English)
Cooking With Benoit
Cooking With Benoit
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276 views • March 17, 2021
Today, Benoit is preparing a Buttered #Cabbage (Embeurrée de Chou) in the #kitchen of University Ranch, a short term rental family house, located in the East Lansing area (#Michigan), 15 minutes away from #MSU's #stadium.
More information here : https://www.traveljadore.com/michigan-state-university-ranch-house
A virtual visit here : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=__-3K6o9ufs

We have cabbage, carrots, onion, butter and cream : the perfect combination for a buttered cabbage, or l'embeurrée de chou, which is a countryside dish from Vendée, Atlantic western #France.

Recipe :
- 1 cabbage, washed, pre cooked and sliced
- 2 or 3 carrots peeled and thinly sliced
- 1 onion, peeled and thinly sliced
- A stick of soft butter
- 15oz of pork meat (optional)
- Half a lb of liquid cream

Visit our Travel J'adore website to check on our short term rentals in France, Ireland, New Zealand and America : https://www.traveljadore.com/home

Visit our "made in Ireland" online shopping website :
https://www.madeineireland.store

Please consider helping the channel grow with :
- #Monero (XMR)
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Many thanks to for your interest.
Keywords
meatbreadfrancemichiganonioncarrotscabbagekitchencookcookingepisodebuttersaltwineatlanticstadiumporkpeppercreamfridgeseasoningsimmer
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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