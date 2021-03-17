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Buttered Cabbage (Embeurrée de Chou - French recipe in English)
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276 views • March 17, 2021
Today, Benoit is preparing a Buttered #Cabbage (Embeurrée de Chou) in the #kitchen of University Ranch, a short term rental family house, located in the East Lansing area (#Michigan), 15 minutes away from #MSU's #stadium.
More information here : https://www.traveljadore.com/michigan-state-university-ranch-house
A virtual visit here : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=__-3K6o9ufs
We have cabbage, carrots, onion, butter and cream : the perfect combination for a buttered cabbage, or l'embeurrée de chou, which is a countryside dish from Vendée, Atlantic western #France.
Recipe :
- 1 cabbage, washed, pre cooked and sliced
- 2 or 3 carrots peeled and thinly sliced
- 1 onion, peeled and thinly sliced
- A stick of soft butter
- 15oz of pork meat (optional)
- Half a lb of liquid cream
Visit our Travel J'adore website to check on our short term rentals in France, Ireland, New Zealand and America : https://www.traveljadore.com/home
Visit our "made in Ireland" online shopping website :
https://www.madeineireland.store
Please consider helping the channel grow with :
- #Monero (XMR)
47EspEA2gX9PeiX2SrokTDja7NCnrbG3tGpseHKfr3i9dpDbq7TXkJW91fDGS5zpw265BYhaKfNdrbaoNEH8c1saSXZa5qx
- #Bitcoin (BTC)
3EEbGXp4oASuDxs3y9Aj4U95zzDMLrDrWQ
Many thanks to for your interest.
More information here : https://www.traveljadore.com/michigan-state-university-ranch-house
A virtual visit here : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=__-3K6o9ufs
We have cabbage, carrots, onion, butter and cream : the perfect combination for a buttered cabbage, or l'embeurrée de chou, which is a countryside dish from Vendée, Atlantic western #France.
Recipe :
- 1 cabbage, washed, pre cooked and sliced
- 2 or 3 carrots peeled and thinly sliced
- 1 onion, peeled and thinly sliced
- A stick of soft butter
- 15oz of pork meat (optional)
- Half a lb of liquid cream
Visit our Travel J'adore website to check on our short term rentals in France, Ireland, New Zealand and America : https://www.traveljadore.com/home
Visit our "made in Ireland" online shopping website :
https://www.madeineireland.store
Please consider helping the channel grow with :
- #Monero (XMR)
47EspEA2gX9PeiX2SrokTDja7NCnrbG3tGpseHKfr3i9dpDbq7TXkJW91fDGS5zpw265BYhaKfNdrbaoNEH8c1saSXZa5qx
- #Bitcoin (BTC)
3EEbGXp4oASuDxs3y9Aj4U95zzDMLrDrWQ
Many thanks to for your interest.
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