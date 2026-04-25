Watching the Matrix Collapse from the Ice: Oilers, Porta-Potties, and the Biohealing Revolution

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The matrix is ending. The simulation is entering a new phase. They want to hook your biology up to the grid. They want to turn your nervous system into a node on the network. If you haven't done the work to clear your mind, to strengthen your spirit, you will be assimilated. You need a healthy body to navigate the transition. Join Tzla.Club to keep your vessel strong, to keep your biology in a state of regeneration rather than degeneration.
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***** Sources for this video *****
Intro vid: https://x.com/Phoxotic/status/2047418659673346174?s=20
Portapotty:
https://x.com/yegwave/status/2047742912214319230?s=20
Trump: Don’t Rush Me:
https://x.com/justinamash/status/2047421578967679435?s=20
Iran Exposed Trump Again:
https://x.com/_InfoGram_/status/2047742197546754389?s=20
Lie Boat:
https://x.com/guyfelicella/status/2047483232766378085?s=20
Aircraft Signal War:
https://x.com/EthanLevins2/status/2047640785303011586?s=20
Refinery Fires:
https://x.com/WeatherMonitors/status/2047305392921981014?s=20
https://x.com/_aussie17/status/2047301813192511676?s=20
https://x.com/AbebeSamson1/status/2047005682898022847?s=20
Trump During Campaign: Energy Prices Will Go Down 50%
https://x.com/patriottakes/status/2046951316900004049?s=20
ad by Palantir:
https://x.com/austin_fit76995/status/2046938113553920362?s=20