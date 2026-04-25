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Watching the Matrix Collapse from the Ice: Oilers, Porta-Potties, and the Biohealing Revolution
The Dollar Vigilante
The Dollar Vigilante
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330 views • 13 days ago

The matrix is ending. The simulation is entering a new phase. They want to hook your biology up to the grid. They want to turn your nervous system into a node on the network. If you haven't done the work to clear your mind, to strengthen your spirit, you will be assimilated. You need a healthy body to navigate the transition. Join Tzla.Club to keep your vessel strong, to keep your biology in a state of regeneration rather than degeneration.


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***** Sources for this video *****



Intro vid: https://x.com/Phoxotic/status/2047418659673346174?s=20


Portapotty:

https://x.com/yegwave/status/2047742912214319230?s=20


Trump: Don’t Rush Me:

https://x.com/justinamash/status/2047421578967679435?s=20


Iran Exposed Trump Again:

https://x.com/_InfoGram_/status/2047742197546754389?s=20


Lie Boat:

https://x.com/guyfelicella/status/2047483232766378085?s=20


Aircraft Signal War:

https://x.com/EthanLevins2/status/2047640785303011586?s=20


Refinery Fires:

https://x.com/WeatherMonitors/status/2047305392921981014?s=20

https://x.com/_aussie17/status/2047301813192511676?s=20

https://x.com/AbebeSamson1/status/2047005682898022847?s=20


Trump During Campaign: Energy Prices Will Go Down 50%

https://x.com/patriottakes/status/2046951316900004049?s=20


ad by Palantir:

https://x.com/austin_fit76995/status/2046938113553920362?s=20


Keywords
biotechtzlaoilers
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