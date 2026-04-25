Watching the Matrix Collapse from the Ice: Oilers, Porta-Potties, and the Biohealing Revolution

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***** Sources for this video *****









Intro vid: https://x.com/Phoxotic/status/2047418659673346174?s=20





Portapotty:

https://x.com/yegwave/status/2047742912214319230?s=20





Trump: Don’t Rush Me:

https://x.com/justinamash/status/2047421578967679435?s=20





Iran Exposed Trump Again:

https://x.com/_InfoGram_/status/2047742197546754389?s=20





Lie Boat:

https://x.com/guyfelicella/status/2047483232766378085?s=20





Aircraft Signal War:

https://x.com/EthanLevins2/status/2047640785303011586?s=20





Refinery Fires:

https://x.com/WeatherMonitors/status/2047305392921981014?s=20

https://x.com/_aussie17/status/2047301813192511676?s=20

https://x.com/AbebeSamson1/status/2047005682898022847?s=20





Trump During Campaign: Energy Prices Will Go Down 50%

https://x.com/patriottakes/status/2046951316900004049?s=20





ad by Palantir:

https://x.com/austin_fit76995/status/2046938113553920362?s=20



