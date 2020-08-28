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Mitch McConnell speaks at the Republican National Convention | Full
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Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell makes remarks during the Republican National Convention. (Courtesy: RNC)
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy