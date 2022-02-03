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BREAKING: Jab INDUCED HIV! - NEW HIV "Variant" EXPOSED! - They're Trying To KILL Us! - Share This!
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4424 views • February 03, 2022
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Josh Sigurdson reports on the massive news now coming out of the Financial Times as a Netherlands scientist has found a so-called "new HIV variant" that's far more harmful than normal HIV. Let's keep in mind that HIV is literally just an autoimmune disorder caused by the bioweapons we call "vaccines."
As AZT was spread to kill countless people and call it "AIDS," the jabs are being used to cause severe life threatening autoimmune disorders which they call an "HIV variant" or a "covid variant."
This is more evidence that we can connect to the massive DARPA leak via Project Veritas that came out in January, regarding Fauci's connection to Ecohealth Alliance and the NIAID's work with the Wuhan Institute of Virology.
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2022
http://wamsurvival.com/
GET YOUR APRICOT SEEDS at the life-saving Richardson Nutritional Center HERE:
https://rncstore.com/r?id=bg8qc1
JOIN US At Anarchapulco 2022:
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OUR GOGETFUNDING CAMPAIGN:
https://gogetfunding.com/help-keep-wam-alive/
Josh Sigurdson reports on the massive news now coming out of the Financial Times as a Netherlands scientist has found a so-called "new HIV variant" that's far more harmful than normal HIV. Let's keep in mind that HIV is literally just an autoimmune disorder caused by the bioweapons we call "vaccines."
As AZT was spread to kill countless people and call it "AIDS," the jabs are being used to cause severe life threatening autoimmune disorders which they call an "HIV variant" or a "covid variant."
This is more evidence that we can connect to the massive DARPA leak via Project Veritas that came out in January, regarding Fauci's connection to Ecohealth Alliance and the NIAID's work with the Wuhan Institute of Virology.
Share this everywhere!
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
FIND US on Gettr HERE:
https://www.gettr.com/user/worldaltmedia
See our EPICFUNDME HERE:
https://epicfundme.com/251-world-alternative-media
JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER HERE:
https://www.iambanned.com/
JOIN our Telegram Group HERE:
https://t.me/worldalternativemedia
JOIN US On BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/gzFCj8AuSWgp/
JOIN US On Flote:
https://flote.app/JoshSigurdson
JOIN US On Odysee (formerly LBRY) HERE:
https://odysee.com/@WAM:0
BUY WAM NFTs HERE:
https://rarible.com/worldalternativemedia
JOIN US on Rumble Here:
https://rumble.com/c/c-312314
FIND WAM MERCHANDISE HERE:
https://teespring.com/stores/world-alternative-media
FIND OUR CoinTree page here:
https://cointr.ee/joshsigurdson
JOIN US on SubscribeStar here:
https://www.subscribestar.com/world-alternative-media
We will soon be doing subscriber only content!
LIKE us on Facebook here:
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Follow us on Twitter here:
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DONATE PAYPAL HERE:
[email protected]
Help keep independent media alive!
Pledge here! Just a dollar a month can help us alive!
https://www.patreon.com/user?u=2652072&;ty=h&u=2652072
BITCOIN ADDRESS:
18d1WEnYYhBRgZVbeyLr6UfiJhrQygcgNU
World Alternative Media
2022
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