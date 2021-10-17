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MAN KEEPS 20 YEAR OLD HAMBURGER????
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194 views • October 17, 2021
David Whipple is the owner of what he calls "the world's oldest hamburger" -- a 20-year-old McDonald's hamburger, which will be of drinking age this July. What makes the burger remarkable is that it looks like it's only a day or two old.
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