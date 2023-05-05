Create New Account
Deep Fake Videos of Tucker? Is Tucker Handcuffed By Fox?
The New American
Published Yesterday

Is a deep fake video of Tucker about to drop? Are the videos that have been released Fake? Will Fox Keep Tucker off all Platforms for years? 


DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented. 


Video Sources:

1. Timcast - Tucker Carlson Texts LEAKED, Media Matters Leaks MAY BE FAKE, They Are Trying To STOP Tucker

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ikMoSHqY2oE&t=1126s


2. Townhall.com - Media Matters' Leaked Tucker Carlson Clips Completely Backfires on Them

https://townhall.com/tipsheet/juliorosas/2023/05/02/media-matters-posts-self-own-of-tucker-carlson-openly-mocking-them-n2622727


3. NewsmaxTV.com - Rob Schmitt Tonight - on Tucker and Don lemon

https://www.newsmaxtv.com/Shows/Rob-Schmitt-Tonight


4. Michael Savage - TUCKER'S TOAST & FOX IS THE TOASTER

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cNLNrGlRV1c

For more great content, visit www.TheNewAmerican.com

