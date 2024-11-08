BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
9/11 - One Day in America, Episodes 1-3 [2021]
BreakThruNews
BreakThruNews
15 followers
22 views • 5 months ago

It took me a while to finally watch this epic mini-series in entirety. I'll give you the weekend to digest the first several episodes of this outstanding documentary by National Geographic:


1 - First Response

2 - South Tower

3 - Collapse


Will post the rest next week.


-------


"Rick was so concerned for many years about the security and safety of everybody in the WTC. It had been attacked before and he was certain it would happen again. He did predict that they would come - if they came again - that they would come from the air and it's very hard to protect people when they come from the air. So the only protection would be to teach them how to get out in case a catastrophe happened." - Kathy Comerford

Keywords
911national geographicwtcone day in america
