【Ukraine Rescue】British Freelance Journalist Alan Interviews Volunteer Nicole From the New Federal State of China

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【Ukraine Rescue】05/13/2022 British freelance journalist Alan interviews volunteer Nicole from the New Federal State of China. Alan learns many aspects of rescue activities sponsored by ROLF on the Polish-Ukrainian border and deepens his understanding of NFSC’s duty of taking down the CCP. In addition to those who openly support us, we also have many senior CCP officials and senior military officers who silently support us. We are pushing for a peaceful transition without any bloodshed.