© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Alien Disclosure or the Great Deception
Follow
8
Share
Report
499 views • May 30, 2021
Alien Disclosure or the Great Deception
Midnight Ride w/ David Carrico and Jon Pounders on NYSTV
Join us tonight on the Midnight Ride (Live Every Saturday Night: 11 EST, 10 CST, 9 MST, 8 PST)
Join David Carrico and Jon Pounders in a discussion about current events, the supernatural, spiritual warfare, and the Great Deception.
Live Q&A: https://youtu.be/deTKCsaTfbw
Tonight's sponsors:
Joshua Watts Leather
https://joshuawattsleather.com/
Cascadia Cutlery
https://cascadiacutlery.com/
NYSTV
https://www.nystv.org
Donate to help NYSTV continue to create content:
Donate PayPal
https://www.paypal.me/NowYouSeeTV
#Midnight #Ride #NYSTV
FOJC Radio Underground Church
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0RmdJ0nhShuDLp8Q41Blwg/videos
FOJC Radio Underground Church
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0RmdJ0nhShuDLp8Q41Blwg/videos
FOJC Radio Underground Church
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0RmdJ0nhShuDLp8Q41Blwg/videos
FOJC Radio Underground Church
Shared from and subscribe to:
Now You See TV
https://www.youtube.com/c/NowYouSeeTV/videos
Midnight Ride w/ David Carrico and Jon Pounders on NYSTV
Join us tonight on the Midnight Ride (Live Every Saturday Night: 11 EST, 10 CST, 9 MST, 8 PST)
Join David Carrico and Jon Pounders in a discussion about current events, the supernatural, spiritual warfare, and the Great Deception.
Live Q&A: https://youtu.be/deTKCsaTfbw
Tonight's sponsors:
Joshua Watts Leather
https://joshuawattsleather.com/
Cascadia Cutlery
https://cascadiacutlery.com/
NYSTV
https://www.nystv.org
Donate to help NYSTV continue to create content:
Donate PayPal
https://www.paypal.me/NowYouSeeTV
#Midnight #Ride #NYSTV
FOJC Radio Underground Church
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0RmdJ0nhShuDLp8Q41Blwg/videos
FOJC Radio Underground Church
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0RmdJ0nhShuDLp8Q41Blwg/videos
FOJC Radio Underground Church
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0RmdJ0nhShuDLp8Q41Blwg/videos
FOJC Radio Underground Church
Shared from and subscribe to:
Now You See TV
https://www.youtube.com/c/NowYouSeeTV/videos
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.