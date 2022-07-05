Catchy Christian T-shirts Provide a Great Witnessing Opportunity Says Dinny and Luanne Bullard

Wearing a colorful T-shirt with a clever slogan is a wonderful way to share Jesus with others, according to Dinny and Luanne Bullard. These T-shirt evangelists are spreading the good news of the gospel through a Bible-based company called Kerusso. The Bullards travel the country in their 40-foot motor coach and sell Christian apparel and gifts emblazoned with catchy phrases and Bible verses that put a Godly spin on pop culture. For example, one of their most popular glow-in-the-dark Star Wars spin-off shirts reads, “May the Lord be with you!” Dinny says the humorous phrases break down the barriers and help kick-start conversations with strangers about Jesus. To date, Kerusso has printed more than 40 million T-shirts! Grab yours today and lead the lost to Christ.







TAKEAWAYS





Kerusso is a Greek word that Jesus used when He told his disciples to preach the gospel to all nations





Kerusso has been printing shirts for 35 years and is now the leading Christian T-shirt company in America





The average graphic T-shirt has a lifespan of 3,000 views





If kids start wearing T-shirts that brag on Jesus, they learn to be unashamed of Christ







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