Signs of the end times: Hollywood glories satan with “Unholy” song from Sam Smith

The video was produced in the outskirts of Cebu City, the Philippines on February 8, 2023.
Video clip from Access Hollywood. Article: https://www.christianpost.com/news/devil-horned-sam-smith-kim-petras-satanic-performance-at-grammys.html
Satan knows his time is getting shorter as each day goes by. Through Hollywood, the devil is capturing the attention of the masses through evil performances that are receiving applause from the those in the world.
Sam Smith and Kim Petras are being led by satan who is giving them fame and fortune because of their worship of him.
We are to resist the devil says James 4:7 and he will flee from you. The Lord Jesus Christ or Yeshua says we are to worship the Lord thy God in Matthew 4:8-11 as He was tempted by satan.
