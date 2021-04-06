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Ebola, Mandatory Jabs For College And Restricted Travel! Just The Start Of The NWO
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33 views • April 06, 2021
Ebola next? Not likely at all but they will sell the fear of it as we know. Mandatory vaccination they said is not going to happen... that is unless you want to go to college. RyanAir in the UK is denying people from flying for reasons that are more than ridiculous. This is all part of the great reset, nwo agenda 2030 that is being rolled out on the world now.
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Article Links:
https://www.foxnews.com/health/washington-state-officials-monitoring-23-people-for-ebola-following-travel
https://pandemic.news/2021-04-05-travelers-washington-state-monitored-possible-ebola-infection.html#
https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/uk-news/brits-turned-away-uk-airport-23855962#source=push
https://nypost.com/2021/04/03/cornell-university-mandates-covid-19-vaccines-for-students/
https://www.afinalwarning.com/508882.html
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SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/waking-the-future
Patreon: https:// www.patreon.com/WakingtheFuture?fan_landing=true
Contact us: [email protected]
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@wakingthefuture:0
Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@WakingtheFuture
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/qL8XNwXppAZW/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/WakingTheFuture1/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/wakingthefuture1
Podbean Audio Only: https://wakingthefuture.podbean.com/
Article Links:
https://www.foxnews.com/health/washington-state-officials-monitoring-23-people-for-ebola-following-travel
https://pandemic.news/2021-04-05-travelers-washington-state-monitored-possible-ebola-infection.html#
https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/uk-news/brits-turned-away-uk-airport-23855962#source=push
https://nypost.com/2021/04/03/cornell-university-mandates-covid-19-vaccines-for-students/
https://www.afinalwarning.com/508882.html
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https://www.richtvx.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/12/Rich-TVX-News-The-Great-Reset-824-822x463.jpg
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