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This woman let strangers stroke her genitals to make a point
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491 views • April 09, 2021
This woman let strangers stroke her genitals to make a point.
Swiss artist Milo Moiré started performing “Mirror Box” to highlight the need for consent in sexual acts.
The piece, in which she allows strangers to fondle her breast or genitals for 30 seconds, has been performed around Europe and even landed Moire in jail.
June 23, 2016
https://nypost.com/video/artist-jailed-for-letting-people-touch-her-privates-in-public/
Swiss artist Milo Moiré started performing “Mirror Box” to highlight the need for consent in sexual acts.
The piece, in which she allows strangers to fondle her breast or genitals for 30 seconds, has been performed around Europe and even landed Moire in jail.
June 23, 2016
https://nypost.com/video/artist-jailed-for-letting-people-touch-her-privates-in-public/
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