More Than 500,000 Americans Have Died From the CCP Virus Vaccine

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https://gnews.org/post/p1b8i8528
On August 12th, Steve Kirsch said on Steve Bannon’s War Room that although nearly 14,000 Chinese Communist Party (CCP) virus vaccine-related deaths were reported to the official US Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS), the actual number of deaths in the United States from the CCP virus vaccine shall far exceed the number.