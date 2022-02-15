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The Energy Molecule – The Profound Benefits of CoQ10 / Ubiquinol
Hotze Health
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146 views • February 15, 2022
Have you ever heard of someone being referred to as a “full of energy” or a “live wire?” Well, it’s true…then human body makes electrical energy and there is a specific enzyme responsible for energy production at a cellular level!

On today’s podcast, Dr. Hotze explains the profound benefits of the enzymes CoQ10 and Ubiquinol and how they can help your body produce more energy.
Not only does your natural production of CoQ10 decline as you age, but statin drugs will stop the production of this powerful enzyme all together!

Subscribe to our podcasts at www.HotzePodcast.com

If you have any of the signs and symptoms mentioned on this podcast, take our free symptom checker test at https://www.hotzehwc.com/symptom-checker/.
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coq10dr steven hotzeubiquinol
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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