The Energy Molecule – The Profound Benefits of CoQ10 / Ubiquinol

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On today’s podcast, Dr. Hotze explains the profound benefits of the enzymes CoQ10 and Ubiquinol and how they can help your body produce more energy.
Not only does your natural production of CoQ10 decline as you age, but statin drugs will stop the production of this powerful enzyme all together!
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If you have any of the signs and symptoms mentioned on this podcast, take our free symptom checker test at https://www.hotzehwc.com/symptom-checker/.